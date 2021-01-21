Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0011

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $559,947.17 and $438.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00051368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00126145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00289301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

