Lee D. Rudow Sells 1,000 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,919,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRNS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.80. 16,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,096. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $273.61 million, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Transcat by 86.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,296 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 26.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,415 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.