Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

NYSE XOM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

