Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CEO Sells $47,829,000.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.19. 2,752,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

