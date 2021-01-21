Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby Sells 50,000 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $7,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,668,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.19. 2,752,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,241,806. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,072,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

