Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMND. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

LMND opened at $145.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. Lemonade has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,127,815 shares of company stock worth $107,458,674.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

