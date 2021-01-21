LEOcoin (LC4) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,863.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.64 or 0.03737818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00433562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.06 or 0.01351290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00571346 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00419955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00267563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00022859 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

