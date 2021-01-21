Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.07

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.07 and traded as high as $21.52. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 16,811 shares.

LNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) from C$17.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$630.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$577.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.6499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.45, for a total transaction of C$53,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,720.25. Also, Director Edward F. Leon sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$49,623.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,757,910. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,863 shares of company stock valued at $143,468.

About Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

