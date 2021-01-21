Leslie Stretch Sells 80,087 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 80,087 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $3,206,683.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,108,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $2,392,715.76.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 117,350 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $4,094,341.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Stretch sold 31,831 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,080,025.83.

NYSE MDLA remained flat at $$39.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,508. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 1,872.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medallia by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

