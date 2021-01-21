Lethean (LTHN) Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Lethean has a total market cap of $243,739.54 and $4.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,564.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.57 or 0.03620427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00420498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.01359569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00577572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.00425546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00276916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023208 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

