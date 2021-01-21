LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 7,604 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Motco bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of BTT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 103,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,254. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

