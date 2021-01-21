LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 42,939 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.65% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FMHI remained flat at $$54.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.74. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

