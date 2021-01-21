LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $324.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528,779. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $324.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

