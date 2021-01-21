LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after buying an additional 1,678,916 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 646,708 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,333,000 after buying an additional 443,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 438,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $40.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $45.24.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

