LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.69. 22,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,350. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $72.18.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.