LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,653 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.86. 154,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

