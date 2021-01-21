LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.36. 1,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,551. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

