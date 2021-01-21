LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF makes up about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPX. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $127.23. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,968. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.32.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

