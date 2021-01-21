LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 2,870 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 91,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 78,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,996,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,041 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

