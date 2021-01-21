LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after acquiring an additional 223,799 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,900 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after buying an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,713,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $44.00. 6,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

