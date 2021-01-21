LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 3,607 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.57. 1,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,587. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.81 and a one year high of $88.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

