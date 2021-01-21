LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Up 7.9%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.60. 992,098 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 449,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LG Display by 211.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 594,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.