LHT Price Down 92.4% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 69.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 92.4% lower against the dollar. LHT has a market cap of $126,675.57 and approximately $2.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007595 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007187 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 458.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003156 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000048 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

