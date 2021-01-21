Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 7.1% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.20. 5,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,362. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $165.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.75.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.