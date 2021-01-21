Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 295,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

