Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,903.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,765.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1,624.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

