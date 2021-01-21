Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.79.

MA opened at $334.91 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.52. The firm has a market cap of $333.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $9,953,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,214,023,755.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 434,658 shares of company stock valued at $136,777,705. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

