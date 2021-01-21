Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited owned 0.09% of Liberty Global worth $12,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after acquiring an additional 57,524 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 272,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.99. 63,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,925. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $844,278.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,944.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

