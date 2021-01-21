Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 7.3%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.03. 580,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 655,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.31.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $800,710. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 216,235 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

