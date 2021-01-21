Lido DAO Token (LDO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $499,550.00

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 33% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002042 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $5.75 million and approximately $499,550.00 worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00281675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070440 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,855,880 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

Lido DAO Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

