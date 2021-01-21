Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $1.74 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $573,058.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00005555 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00420081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

