Lightstreams (PHT) Achieves Market Cap of $905,578.98

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. Lightstreams has a market cap of $905,578.98 and $6,332.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00061400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00542598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00041898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.61 or 0.03868346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

Lightstreams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

