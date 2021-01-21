LikeCoin Market Cap Reaches $9.18 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $28,232.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.00529261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00042550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.67 or 0.03849575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016370 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012926 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,012,454,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,902,100 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

