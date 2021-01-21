Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Shares of LMST opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Limestone Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

