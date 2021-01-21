LINA (LINA) Hits Market Cap of $2.26 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One LINA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $9,103.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINA has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00061491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00518292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.97 or 0.03814803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

