Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will post $78.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.40 million and the highest is $79.46 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $73.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $289.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.70 million to $290.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $314.52 million, with estimates ranging from $311.54 million to $317.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LINC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.