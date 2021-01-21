Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Linde by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 912.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after purchasing an additional 470,403 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after purchasing an additional 429,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Linde by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after buying an additional 325,251 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $255.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,769. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

