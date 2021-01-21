Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Down 8%

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.76. 3,942,322 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,608,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCTX. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $413.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 402,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

