Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.20.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $873.62 million for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

