Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Gap Up to $2.07

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.50. Lipocine shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 65,174 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Lipocine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $68,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,220.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,887 shares of company stock worth $136,062. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.