Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Hits $0.0184 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $981,083.61 and approximately $82,000.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 46.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00074135 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00292851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00069763 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.