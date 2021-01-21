Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) dropped 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.26 and last traded at $17.74. Approximately 501,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 357,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.80 million, a PE ratio of -170.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.48 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.