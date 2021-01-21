Litecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.63 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $135.06 or 0.00414820 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $8.96 billion and $8.63 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,328,879 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

