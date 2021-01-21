Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $6,581.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.02 or 0.00466820 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,652.91 or 0.97997353 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000120 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 707,866,450 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.