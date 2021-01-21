Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

