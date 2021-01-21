Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.
Lithium Americas stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $28.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.
