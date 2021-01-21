Lition Achieves Market Cap of $1.65 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Lition coin can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lition has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $266,253.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,510.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.89 or 0.03798385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.73 or 0.00414427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.77 or 0.01361912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.41 or 0.00567229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.20 or 0.00425084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00270422 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023111 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

