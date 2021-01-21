Livenodes (LNO) Price Reaches $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Livenodes has a total market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011773 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 78.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000142 BTC.

