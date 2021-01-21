LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several analysts have commented on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $51,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,489,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,997.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 14,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,818,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 523,610 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.