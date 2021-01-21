Lobstex (LOBS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $448,844.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $448,844.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,142,415 coins and its circulating supply is 21,142,403 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

