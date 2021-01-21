LocalCoinSwap Price Reaches $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $988,299.73 and $6,326.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00053191 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004113 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003328 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002348 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

